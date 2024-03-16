Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

EA opened at $134.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.39 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

