Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.43.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

