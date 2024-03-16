Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roche were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 22.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $32.89 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

