Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $743.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $421.50 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

