Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

