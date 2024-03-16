Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,101,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $346.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $347.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

