Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. owned 0.11% of York Water worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in York Water by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $511.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.60.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. York Water had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

