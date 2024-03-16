Fulton Bank N.A. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after acquiring an additional 628,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,832,000 after acquiring an additional 241,245 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

