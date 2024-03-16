Fulton Bank N.A. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Textron were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 60,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Textron by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.