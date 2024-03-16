Fulton Bank N.A. Has $784,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $328.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $330.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

