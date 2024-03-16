Fulton Bank N.A. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $8,748,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $2,674,137. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $152.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.