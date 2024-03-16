Fulton Bank N.A. Has $928,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.5% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 97,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 243.65%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

