Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $910.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $478.77 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $875.14 and its 200-day moving average is $747.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

