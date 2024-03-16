Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $352.05 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $353.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.78 and a 200-day moving average of $303.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

