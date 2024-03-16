Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.81.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
