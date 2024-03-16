Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 143 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

