Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,443,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 40.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $6,464,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,124.33 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,152.66. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,816.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,663.67.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

