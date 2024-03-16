Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

