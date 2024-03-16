Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 68 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after purchasing an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,703,000 after buying an additional 905,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.48. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

