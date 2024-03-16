Fundamental Research Analysts Give Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) a C$9.90 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised Timbercreek Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
