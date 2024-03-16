Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

Futu Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FUTU opened at $54.25 on Friday. Futu has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

