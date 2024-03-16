FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Issues Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 64.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 289,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 162.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 67.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

