FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Issues Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.
FutureFuel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.
FutureFuel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
