FY2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Lowered by Zacks Research

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

