G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. G-III Apparel Group traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 135,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

