Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.65. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 911,533 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

