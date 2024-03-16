GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $8.41

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.04. GDS shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 778,301 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

GDS Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

