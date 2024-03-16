General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $175.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

