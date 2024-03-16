General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lowered by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

