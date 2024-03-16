Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 3,284,900% on Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was up 3,284,900% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 80,932,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average daily volume of 10,390,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

About Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

