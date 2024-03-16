Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 306,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 262,138 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.60.

Getty Images Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 596.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

