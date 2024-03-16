Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 306,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 262,138 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 2.15.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 596.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
