Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Holdings Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,747 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Getty Realty worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 120.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 95,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

About Getty Realty

