GigaCloud Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 3,504 call options.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.40.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

