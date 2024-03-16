Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 10483236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Ginkgo Bioworks’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,219 shares of company stock valued at $448,272 in the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $24,967,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

