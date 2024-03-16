Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.49% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 103.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 58.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 662.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $523.64 million, a P/E ratio of -59.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

