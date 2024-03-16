Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth $700,000.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQWA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.