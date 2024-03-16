Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth $700,000.
Shares of NASDAQ AQWA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
