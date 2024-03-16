Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.49. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 610,158 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,340,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,730,000 shares of company stock worth $4,047,900 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 728.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,354,617 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $3,587,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.