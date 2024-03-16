GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.13 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($2.13), reports. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.38 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

GoHealth Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.36 on Friday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 4,931.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

