Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,532 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

