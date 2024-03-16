Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $97,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

