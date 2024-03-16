GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

