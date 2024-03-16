Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 14th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.01 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
