Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 10.9%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 77,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 91,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.82% of Gyre Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

