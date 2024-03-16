Harold R. Carpenter Sells 6,306 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PNFP opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

