Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $14.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Hayward alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hayward

Hayward Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hayward has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.