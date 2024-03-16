HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. abrdn plc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $10,085,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $321.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $328.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.