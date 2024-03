Head-To-Head Comparison: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) versus ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 0 5 1 0 2.17

Allegion has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Allegion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegion is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 2.07 Allegion $3.65 billion 3.13 $540.40 million $6.12 21.30

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Allegion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.1%. Allegion pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegion pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegion has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Allegion 14.80% 51.95% 14.65%

Summary

Allegion beats ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

