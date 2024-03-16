Head to Head Contrast: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77% Plus Therapeutics -271.04% -805.57% -97.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 229.18 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -4.15 Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.51 -$13.32 million ($33.76) -0.05

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyra Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.09%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.03%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

