Head to Head Contrast: NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ross Stores has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXT has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ross Stores and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores 9.20% 41.15% 13.35% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores $20.38 billion 2.40 $1.87 billion $5.56 26.10 NEXT $6.17 billion 2.32 $872.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ross Stores and NEXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT.

Dividends

Ross Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ross Stores pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ross Stores has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ross Stores and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores 0 4 14 0 2.78 NEXT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ross Stores currently has a consensus price target of $155.21, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Ross Stores’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ross Stores is more favorable than NEXT.

Summary

Ross Stores beats NEXT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income. Ross Stores, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

