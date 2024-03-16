Head-To-Head Contrast: RealReal (REAL) vs. Its Competitors

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -27.18% -39.21% -11.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RealReal and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 528 447 6 2.31

Valuation and Earnings

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 8.28%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares RealReal and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -1.89 RealReal Competitors $2.02 billion $32.02 million 8.57

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

