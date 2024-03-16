Head to Head Survey: Lavoro (LVRO) versus Its Competitors

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lavoro to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -5.56 Lavoro Competitors $2.02 billion $32.02 million 8.57

Lavoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 528 447 6 2.31

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lavoro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 98.78%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -27.18% -39.21% -11.32%

Summary

Lavoro peers beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

